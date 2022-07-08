Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Raised by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $180.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.48 and a 200-day moving average of $208.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.29 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.53.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

