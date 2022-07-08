Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cedar Fair from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Cedar Fair to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.75.

Shares of FUN opened at $45.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.79. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.28 million. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was up 920.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.95) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

