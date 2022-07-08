Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 9,584 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in CME Group by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in CME Group by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 10,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 149,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CME Group from $242.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.00.

CME stock opened at $208.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.14. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

