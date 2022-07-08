Cerity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 125,861 Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 125,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Plug Power by 929.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Plug Power by 62.4% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.81.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $19.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.74. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. Plug Power’s revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

