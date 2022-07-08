Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.71.

Linde stock opened at $273.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.66. The stock has a market cap of $137.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $266.83 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.