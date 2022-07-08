Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 23,398 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $332,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $137.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.65 and a 200-day moving average of $151.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $129.56 and a 1-year high of $164.90.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
