Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,457,000 after acquiring an additional 244,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,799,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,031,184,000 after buying an additional 159,817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after buying an additional 489,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,245,725,000 after buying an additional 237,090 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,203,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $607.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $622.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $639.64. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $747.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.43.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $734.06, for a total transaction of $1,366,819.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,099,820.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,162 shares of company stock worth $2,801,101 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

