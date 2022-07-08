Cerity Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV opened at $77.74 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.72.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

