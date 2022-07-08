Cerity Partners LLC Grows Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 299.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,991 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 80.0% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Shares of SYY opened at $86.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.95 and a 200 day moving average of $82.09.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 101.03%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

