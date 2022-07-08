Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Security National Bank grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 19,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $422.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $431.58 and a 200-day moving average of $417.64. The company has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.