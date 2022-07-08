Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 384.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,869 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

VYM opened at $102.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.76. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

