Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.96 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.7% in the first quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $2,367,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 89,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,928,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 37.3% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 554,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,441,000 after purchasing an additional 150,590 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $2,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE:BDX opened at $246.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $231.46 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.