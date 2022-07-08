Cerity Partners LLC Has $4.19 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,275,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,441,000 after buying an additional 113,334 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,697,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 355,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 141,116 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,028,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 46,952 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on GSBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

NYSE:GSBD opened at $16.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $20.60.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.44 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 50.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.