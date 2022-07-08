Cerity Partners LLC Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 316.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,627 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.36.

In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $662,023.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,217,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,839,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 481,021 shares worth $25,936,220. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BX opened at $97.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.65 and its 200-day moving average is $115.23.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

