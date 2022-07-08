Cerity Partners LLC Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,912,000 after buying an additional 569,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,548,089,000 after purchasing an additional 305,461 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,893,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,487,000 after purchasing an additional 120,370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,374,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,130,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,209,000 after purchasing an additional 321,314 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $148.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.12. The company has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.50 and a 52-week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.68.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

