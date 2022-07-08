Cerity Partners LLC Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,087 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 899 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,131 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,383 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $517.25 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $358.37 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $535.06. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,159,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total transaction of $6,019,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 684,273 shares in the company, valued at $343,245,022.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,789 shares of company stock worth $420,096,261. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.56.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

