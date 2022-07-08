Cerity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 120,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,268,000 after acquiring an additional 33,886 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $106.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.97, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.75 and its 200 day moving average is $120.56. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.22 and a twelve month high of $165.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

