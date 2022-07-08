Cerity Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $183.72 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.75 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

