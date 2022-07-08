Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $3.02 Million Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA HDV opened at $100.82 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.48 and a one year high of $110.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.27.
