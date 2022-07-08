Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 1,351 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,925,000 after buying an additional 535,197 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $276,446,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,470,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,496,000 after buying an additional 268,302 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,932,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,486,000 after purchasing an additional 112,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,726,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,075,000 after purchasing an additional 130,631 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSX. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.31.

PSX opened at $82.54 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.