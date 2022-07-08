Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 4,877 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,244,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,132,000 after purchasing an additional 141,603 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 915,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,782,000 after purchasing an additional 17,434 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $147.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.25. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.96 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

