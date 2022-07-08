Cerity Partners LLC Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,569 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Stephens increased their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.57.

In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $231.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $302.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.82 and its 200 day moving average is $226.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

