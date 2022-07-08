Cerity Partners LLC Sells 10,159 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 22.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,159 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DFS opened at $99.68 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.86 and a 200-day moving average of $112.06. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 14.16%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.69.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

