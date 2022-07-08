Cerity Partners LLC Sells 12,083 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,083 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.68. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.87 and a 1 year high of $54.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

