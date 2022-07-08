Cerity Partners LLC Sells 161,225 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 161,225 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD opened at $24.57 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average of $25.01. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.42%.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPD. Raymond James raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

