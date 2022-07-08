Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,793 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Cigna by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Cigna by 6,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 3,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total transaction of $969,728.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,861,922.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,705 shares of company stock valued at $32,597,278 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.12.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $275.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.63. The company has a market cap of $87.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $277.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

