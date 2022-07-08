Cerity Partners LLC Sells 773 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Datadog by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.73.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $107.70 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.12 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10,770,000.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,471 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $150,365.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 154,639 shares in the company, valued at $15,807,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,131,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,967,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

