Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $250.96 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.05. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.31.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

