Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CIAFF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Champion Iron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.63.

OTCMKTS CIAFF opened at $3.39 on Thursday. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

