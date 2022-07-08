Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) COO Craig Harper-Denson Sells 12,500 Shares

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) COO Craig Harper-Denson sold 12,500 shares of Charge Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $55,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CRGE opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Charge Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.78.

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Charge Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Charge Enterprises stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

