Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CLDT. StockNews.com raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.83.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $10.68 on Thursday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11.

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $212,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 26,521 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 965,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 445,640 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 94,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,608,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

