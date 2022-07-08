Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NYSE CMCM opened at $0.73 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $105.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

