Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.5% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $158.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $396.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.83 and its 200 day moving average is $222.30. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

