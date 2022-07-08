Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 1,473 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $84,005.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,086,950.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 646 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $30,962.78.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 4,824 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $252,729.36.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 2.10.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 89.38% and a negative net margin of 26.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PI has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Impinj during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Impinj during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Impinj by 35.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Impinj during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

