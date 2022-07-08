Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $87.60

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 87.60 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.09), with a volume of 2462053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.70 ($1.13).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 123.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 167.08.

In other Chrysalis Investments news, insider Anne Ewing bought 15,000 shares of Chrysalis Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £19,350 ($23,431.82). Also, insider Simon Holden bought 17,000 shares of Chrysalis Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £20,400 ($24,703.32).

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

