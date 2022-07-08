Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,387 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,382 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Cigna by 6,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.12.

Shares of CI opened at $275.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.93 and its 200-day moving average is $245.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $277.45.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 3,717 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total transaction of $969,728.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,126 shares in the company, valued at $37,861,922.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,705 shares of company stock worth $32,597,278 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.