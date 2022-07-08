Citigroup Cuts Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target to $6.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.19.

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68. Genius Sports has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $24.14.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a negative net margin of 212.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Genius Sports by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Genius Sports by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in Genius Sports by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Genius Sports by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

