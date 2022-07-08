Citigroup Trims Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Target Price to $2.65

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $4.25 to $2.65 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GCI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gannett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gannett from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Gannett alerts:

Shares of NYSE GCI opened at $2.82 on Thursday. Gannett has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $413.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46.

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $748.08 million during the quarter. Gannett had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 19.60%.

In related news, Director John Jeffry Louis sold 7,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $27,678.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 347,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gannett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett (Get Rating)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.