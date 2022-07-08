Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Price Target Cut to $1.25

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $1.65 to $1.25 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $2.15 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.29.

CCO stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $525.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $886,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,872,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,698,614.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 93,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

