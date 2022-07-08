Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) by 533.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 327,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after buying an additional 14,563 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 370.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 66,209 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 311.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 55,713 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $2,582,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $44.73.

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $488.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

