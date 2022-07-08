Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Shares Up 0.4%

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.26 ($0.03). 922,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,116,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.92 million and a P/E ratio of -1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.17.

In other Cloudbreak Discovery news, insider Samuel Anthony Kyler Hardy purchased 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £75,000 ($90,821.02).

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the generation of mineral resource projects for natural resource sectors worldwide. It focuses on battery and base metals. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

