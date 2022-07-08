Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NET. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Shares of NET opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of -63.54 and a beta of 1.22. Cloudflare has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.28.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $225,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,981.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 51,284 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $5,589,956.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,624 shares of company stock worth $26,771,850. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $933,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 25.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 75.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 17,755 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 21.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $215,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

