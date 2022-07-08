Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CCEP. Kepler Capital Markets cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($62.50) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($61.46) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.09.
CCEP opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.59.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
