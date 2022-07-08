Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Decreased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,853 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,790 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,062,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,282 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CL opened at $79.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.08.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

