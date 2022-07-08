Columbus Macro LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $183.72 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $166.75 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.08 and its 200 day moving average is $209.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

