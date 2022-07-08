Columbus Macro LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $183.72 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $166.75 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.08 and its 200 day moving average is $209.16.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.