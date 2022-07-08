Columbus Macro LLC Acquires New Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.43.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $734.06, for a total value of $1,366,819.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,099,820.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total value of $722,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,101. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REGN opened at $607.45 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $747.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $622.80 and a 200-day moving average of $639.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

