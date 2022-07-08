Columbus Macro LLC Buys Shares of 9,219 Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 91,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 81,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,749,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $25.40 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.59.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

