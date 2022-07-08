Columbus Macro LLC Has $415,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,633 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,086,842 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,048,265,000 after purchasing an additional 452,967 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,514,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,157,919 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $810,340,000 after acquiring an additional 516,378 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,685,153 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $593,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,934,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $526,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $67.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.83 and its 200-day moving average is $82.02. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $65.24 and a one year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.77.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.