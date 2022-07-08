Columbus Macro LLC Lowers Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,347,000 after buying an additional 1,536,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,161,000 after buying an additional 428,672 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,047,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,376,000 after buying an additional 269,543 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,529,000 after purchasing an additional 311,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,211,000 after purchasing an additional 746,768 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $106.34 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The stock has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.44 and its 200-day moving average is $100.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.73) EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.46.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

