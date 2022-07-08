Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,201,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,721,000 after buying an additional 397,735 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,643,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,671,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Comerica by 2,416.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 257,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,437,000 after buying an additional 247,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.40.

CMA stock opened at $74.62 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average of $87.10.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

About Comerica (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.